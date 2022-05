New York State legislators have been in no hurry to pass a pension bill for a widow (S.4860 and A.4778), who has been waiting for 15 years to recoup what her husband worked and earned, since working for the New York State Department of Corrections. The passage of the cannabis bill seems to be more important than taking care of widows. The legislators should do the right thing and pass the bills that have been in the Senate and Assembly for years.