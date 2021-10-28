Letter: Candidates should offer answers to a few questions

There was a time when voting decisions were simple. Vote Republican for lower taxes and fewer services. Vote Democrat for higher taxes and more services. That is no longer true. As is evident daily in the news, questions now confront every voter in every election that relate to the very essence of our democracy. As voters we have to know where candidates stand on these issues in order to make a valid choice. It should be easy to find out. Simply require candidates to provide a yes or no answer to each of the following questions:

• Do you believe that duly elected school boards have the right to set policy and staffing decisions for our schools without harassment, interference or intimidation by those who disagree with them?

Yes? No?

• Do you believe that national, state and local governments have the right to make and enforce laws and regulations that safeguard the health and safety of the communities for which they are responsible?

Yes? No?

• Do you believe that business owners have the right to enforce policies more strict than those required by law for the health and safety of their staff and customers (such as “no shirt, no shoes, no service,” mask and/or vaccine mandates, “no guns in the store,” etc.)?