As a result of natural susceptibilities and decades of unhealthy lifestyles, many of us will one day endure cancer. Generally it will have established itself long before the appearance of its most disturbing symptoms. In its current state, the body of the GOP has become riddled with cancer. Donald Trump is not its source, but its symptom. He embodies the greed, the victimhood, and the willingness to disregard not only the law, but the truth itself that poisons so many of its current members. His self-described “Christian” followers, who make up such a large portion of the modern Republican Party, have perverted the lessons of the God they claim to revere and have transferred their adoration to a man who is so morally bankrupt that he has no qualms about saying and doing whatever he thinks he needs to in order to secure that adoration.

In its pursuit of stocking the federal judiciary with people who side with big business and with powerful lobbyists against the interests of most Americans and most of our counterparts abroad, the hierarchy of the current GOP turns a blind eye to its leading presidential candidate and his pandering to our worst instincts, looking outward to blame others for his own shortcomings, and vilifying the needy, whether because they are simply poor or because they are fleeing tyranny and violence.

Someday, soon, the cancer will run its course, and the GOP will change its habits or die. When that day comes, those who call themselves Republicans will either return to some semblance of reason and responsibility and be able to work with progressives to solve the critical problems of the country and the world or it will continue on its current path, indulging the most despicable inclinations of Americans. At this point, though, a party still in the thrall of Trump and a handful of his impersonators (some of whom join Trump in implying that they would pardon the criminals already convicted of various forms of treason) has not yet seen the need to change. This aggressive form of cancer will inevitably kill its host. We can only hope that the country itself survives.

John Nelson

Kenmore