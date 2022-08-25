 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Canalside roller rink disregards rich history

After seeing the picture in The Buffalo News showing the historical Erie Canal terminus area now being used as a roller rink – I wonder why it is not filled with water? With all the years of meetings and planning and concessions that were made … and the big money spent … Buffalo’s Canalside ends up with a roller rink and renting skates during peak tourist season? This is silly and sad and just plain tacky. How did it get to be so wrong and who approved this? Buffalo’s rich history deserves much better then this.

William Wisniewski

Buffalo

