Letter: Canalside letter conveys what our society needs

The News recently published an opinion letter from a Buffalo writer, titled “Improving Canalside could draw more visitors.” The letter was a veritable “wish” list of things that he felt should be done to improve the atmosphere at Canalside.

The responses to his letter essentially mocked his ideas as being old fashioned and out of touch. I would like to defend the underlying idea behind his thoughts.

My belief is that the writer was trying to emphasize the idea that we, as a society, need a place to go where families can enjoy some quiet and peacefulness as a respite from the noise and chaos that is an endless part of our daily existence.

On the surface, his thoughts may seem old fashioned, but I think that he was right on in his assessment of what just might be the best medicine for the frenetic way that we live our lives today.

Joseph Bartosik

Buffalo