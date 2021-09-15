 Skip to main content
Letter: Canadians wish to cross the border into the U.S.
Letter: Canadians wish to cross the border into the U.S.

To understand the importance of the land border being open between Canada and the United States you may have to live in a border town. It is an extension of our neighborhood; it is part of our life.

I own a condo in Ellicottville, it is one hour and 15 minutes door to door from my home in Niagara Falls, Canada. I don’t understand the logic that I can fly to Buffalo with hundreds of passengers, through busy airports, but my husband, my son and I cannot travel from our home, in our car, to our condo … coming into contact with only the Customs officer. This policy does not make sense. Please open borders. We miss our American friends, family and businesses that we love to support.

Rachel Cha

Niagara Falls, Ont.

