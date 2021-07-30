Letter: Canadians remain grateful to city for hosting Blue Jays

Thanks once again to our neighbors in Buffalo for providing such great support for the Blue Jays at their “second” home this baseball season at Sahlen Field. Much unlike last year when they played in front of empty stands, this season they have opened the gates and have developed a very broad fan base through our American cousins. I can only hope that by next season things will have normalized at our borders and we can once again enjoy a weekend in Buffalo watching the Bisons play at this wonderful facility downtown.