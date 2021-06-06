Letter: Canadians put themselves first, why can’t Americans?

Recently there have been many articles and speeches by local politicians proclaiming that we as Western New York and Americans should be better neighbors to Canada. While it is important to be a good neighbor, it should be a two-way street and not one-sided.

Much to the delight of local baseball fans, the Toronto Blue Jays will be playing games at Sahlen Field for the second consecutive year. While this is exciting to many, I think it is fair to mention that the Canadian government isn’t doing this as a huge personal favor. They simply don’t want to incur the responsibility of having Major League Baseball players crossing their border and putting their citizens at risk. This is interesting when you consider that the Canadian population is approximately 10% of the U.S. population according to the 2018 census.