Letter: Canadian vaccine shortage must be solved by the U.S.

The March 28 Buffalo News article “Canadian vaccine shortage threatens border reopening” shared my newsfeed space with other headlines warning of a “looming” U.S. vaccine glut.

Save the postage to Canada. Open the land border for Canadians who get Buffalo vaccine appointments.

We have a history of providing health care to Canadians when there are shortages and waiting periods in Ontario. (Remember the MRI shortage?) Many are flying to Florida for vaccinations anyway. Kaleida Health has experience in making deals with the Ontario Health Insurance Plan. (OHIP)

At least make an allowance for Canadians who cannot get the second dose within the required three weeks.

There is the failed SinoVac negotiations at the very start of the pandemic – the reason countries like Chile have surpassed the United States and Canada. Also note that there are 40-plus large and small countries ahead of Canada in per capita completed vaccination rates, which belies the “lack of domestic manufacturing capability,” “lack of market power” and “U.S. stinginess,” explanations for the shortage up north.

Joseph Grasmick

Buffalo