Letter: Canadian leadership should bar Americans

We own cabins in Ontario, and we haven’t seen them since 2019. The United States is pressing Canada to open her borders so that we can vacation there, and families can be reunited.

I don’t blame Justin Trudeau. Look at how we’ve behaved. We turned an illness into a political tug-of-war rope and purposely went maskless to prove how free/bold/stupid we were. We acted like animals in our government Capitol.

We’ve finally gotten back to some normalcy in New York, only to see a Southern state have an increase in positive cases for a variant of the virus, a state in which few wanted to be vaccinated.

I wouldn’t let us in either.

Becky Arcese

Depew