Letter: Canadian Covid-19 testing makes for unpleasant visit

On Sunday, Aug. 14, I was headed to Niagara-on-the-Lake to see a play at the Festival Theater. At the Queenston Lewiston Bridge I was randomly chosen to take a Covid test. The border agent told my companion, the driver, as if I wasn’t in the car, “Have Cathy take the Covid test when she reaches her destination.” I was confused as I assumed that those “chosen” for a test would pull over at Customs to take a rapid test which would show whether or not I was fit to enter the country. No. It was a PCR test with complicated, user unfriendly instructions.

I had to register online, make an appointment to be observed taking the test, then package and send the results via FedEx. I found a pharmacy at NOTL where a young man helped me register, a 15-minute process. I made the appointment for 4:20, after the play. Subsequently, I had to take the test (with an online observant monitoring) in the lobby of the Festival. A kind usher, finished with her shift, stayed with me while I took the test. After testing, I drove 10 miles out of my way to find a FedEx location in St. Catherine’s. The testing and mailing took two hours. Of course, I was upset and stressed. Since I had no immediate results, how is this protecting Canadian citizens?