Letter: Canadian citizens want to reunite with the U.S.

I appreciate Rep. Brian Higgins for trying to reason with a spoiled boy leading our country. I’m a Canadian citizen married to a citizen of the United States and live 10 minutes from the Peace Bridge.
Our home is one block from the Lake Erie shoreline. Many of my neighbors are Americans, that pay high taxes for their properties and have supported our community for more than my 64 years of life here. Many trades people in Fort Erie have had a good life working for our American friends. Right behind my house we have some top lawyers, land developers and business people whom I have come to know doing landscaping, building decks, repairing canoes and general repairs for them. Over the years I’ve come to understand and appreciate their contribution to our community.
Many are second and third-generation owners of the lakefront homes and deserve a right to be here.
Now my request is my daughter went to university in the United States, “with some help of the Sabres alumni,” she married a U.S. citizen and became one herself about one to two years ago. They reside about 40 minutes from the border with five children. My wife and I have lived our whole life for family and miss them every day. Our border crossing records will prove how often we went to visit. Please keep fighting for this! Our local, regional, provincial and mostly federal governments just keep trying to create problems that don’t exist. Canada must stand strong with the United States. Every good job I had was with a U.S.-based company. Next to God, the United States is Canada’s protector and strongest ally, I wish more Canadians understood this.