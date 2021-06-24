Letter: Canadian citizens want to reunite with the U.S.

I appreciate Rep. Brian Higgins for trying to reason with a spoiled boy leading our country. I’m a Canadian citizen married to a citizen of the United States and live 10 minutes from the Peace Bridge.

Our home is one block from the Lake Erie shoreline. Many of my neighbors are Americans, that pay high taxes for their properties and have supported our community for more than my 64 years of life here. Many trades people in Fort Erie have had a good life working for our American friends. Right behind my house we have some top lawyers, land developers and business people whom I have come to know doing landscaping, building decks, repairing canoes and general repairs for them. Over the years I’ve come to understand and appreciate their contribution to our community.

Many are second and third-generation owners of the lakefront homes and deserve a right to be here.