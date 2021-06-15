Letter: Canada’s border restrictions lacking in common sense

I am a Canadian citizen living in Hamburg, and as a U.S. resident, I travel to work daily in Thorold (near Niagara Falls, Ont.) Thankfully, Canada admits me as a “cross border” worker, and therefore exempt from quarantine.

While I am fortunate in this regard, I cannot fathom why Peace Bridge Canada border officers never ask for any proof of vaccination. In fact, I don’t even get asked

With that being said, I read your coverage on the Canadian government’s bizarre announcement (which didn’t announce anything at all,) which failed to ease the border restrictions, even though vaccinations are cited by Canada as the reason behind the border restrictions.

I grew up in Port Colborne just across the border – a popular destination for U.S. cottagers. I feel their pain. It can only be described as illogical and shocking to see the ongoing restrictions to thousands of vaccinated U.S. cottage owners and families posing no risk to themselves or others.

My 84-year-old mother is battling congested heart failure in a Welland, Ont., nursing home. My wife, a U.S. citizen, was vaccinated since early April. There is an urgent and compelling need. Canada says no. Where is the fairness?

Terry Kadwell

Hamburg