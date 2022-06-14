Letter: Can America be made safe?

This past month, our country has seen horrific events that have shaken us to the extreme. It's incredible that a person on the East side of Buffalo says to his family “I’m going to the store to buy a birthday cake,” and then does not come home because he was shot to death for being African-American.

In Texas, parents dropped their children off at school for what they didn’t realize would be the last day they would ever see them alive.

In our country, is anybody safe? In my opinion, not if a person is allowed to purchase a weapon that was designed to be used in combat. Why does any person need an assault weapon? Please give me a reasonable answer because I personally don’t have one.

I was in the Army, and I never had an assault rifle. Wake up to the reality that guns are responsible for killing thousands of innocent lives. We must have stricter laws.

Legislators who won’t support stricter gun laws should go stand at the gravesites of those people who died in Buffalo and in Texas. Watch them lower a 4th grader into the cold earth, and then go home with that child’s parents and stare into the bedroom and look at the empty bed where that child used to sleep. I hope you can sleep tonight; good luck.

We must come together and do our part to promote good will and peaceful existence through thoughtful communication and active legislation in our country.

Richard Gilbert

Buffalo