Letter: Cammarata, Stebbins spend their careers bettering Buffalo

Both Peter Cammarata and Dave Stebbins, longtime partners and leaders of Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC) have headed into retirement. We often say that economic development is a team sport, and Peter and Dave were two of the best teammates we could have ever had.
For the past 30-plus years Peter and Dave have been Buffalo’s dynamic duo of economic development, two tireless leaders dedicated to developing Buffalo. Working together seamlessly, they drove regionally significant initiatives to success with private sector urgency and public sector support.
Under their leadership, BUDC assumed and rationalized real estate assets from the former Buffalo Economic Renaissance Corporation. They did an incredible job of acquiring, remediating and developing the Northland Corridor into an innovative workforce training center. They acquired and built out infrastructure for Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park. They master planned the Riverbend Commerce Park before Tesla’s impact. They set up BUDC to lead the $100 million effort to redevelop Ralph C. Wilson Jr., Centennial Park. They consistently remediated and redeveloped problematic city properties. And they initiated innovative downtown programs including shared bank financing for adaptive reuse, Queen City Pop-Up program, and others.
Peter and Dave were forward-thinking leaders who were always respectful of both the history of our city and the future it could have. The duo reflected the best that Buffalo had to offer. I am grateful for their friendship and the work they accomplished for our city. Thank you, Dave and Peter for your dedication toward building a better Buffalo.
Thomas A. Kucharski
President & CEO, Invest Buffalo Niagara
Board of Directors, BUDC