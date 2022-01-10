 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Call them by whatever name, groups destroy democracy
On this anniversary of the fascist attack on the Capitol, with the intent of overthrowing the legitimate elected government, let’s not bother with fancy names for the leaders, supporters or participants. The “Proud Boys,” “Oath Keepers,” Ku Klux Klan or their ilk of these anti-democratic group are fascists, who would use the unholy alliance of financial support from some major sources of funds, paramilitary groups (think of the Nazi “brownshirts”) and those hoodwinked by the Big Lie to end democracy. Fascists use violence, threats and tacit support from rich and powerful higher ups who have a stake in profiting from fascist rule.

In 1932, Hitler received about 33% of the vote and through intimidation and lies converted a democracy to a fascist dictatorship, His rise could not have happened without the indirect support of industrialists such as Krupp Works and I.G. Farben. Thank God for real patriots like Mark Milley who steer the military away from treasonous participation. I am proud to be anti-fascist, or “antifa” scornfully used by the right wing.”

Harry Buckholtz

Lewiston

