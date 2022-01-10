Letter: Call them by whatever name, groups destroy democracy

On this anniversary of the fascist attack on the Capitol, with the intent of overthrowing the legitimate elected government, let’s not bother with fancy names for the leaders, supporters or participants. The “Proud Boys,” “Oath Keepers,” Ku Klux Klan or their ilk of these anti-democratic group are fascists, who would use the unholy alliance of financial support from some major sources of funds, paramilitary groups (think of the Nazi “brownshirts”) and those hoodwinked by the Big Lie to end democracy. Fascists use violence, threats and tacit support from rich and powerful higher ups who have a stake in profiting from fascist rule.