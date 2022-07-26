Letter: Caan and the story of the amazing shrinking dog

Lee Coppola’s essay in the July 22 My View brings to mind a humorous story about James Caan’s directing debut in “Hide in Plain Sight.”

In the early 80s I became involved in motion-picture support projects as vice president of communications of the then Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce.

The location scout with whom I worked on “Best Friends” was familiar with Caan and his film. She told me that because several domestic scenes involved a dog, the Caan crew bought a small puppy to play the part.

Motion pictures are filmed according to a location-specific schedule, not in the sequence in which they are shown in theatres. Consequently, the puppy was involved in scenes that were shot early but appeared late in the finished product.

Likewise, some scenes with the dog were filmed late but appeared early. In the process, of course, the small puppy was growing into a maturing dog.

In the final production, the maturing dog appeared in the opening scenes and seemed to get smaller as a puppy while the film advanced. An experienced film editor was subsequently assigned to “cut” the footage to eliminate the problem.

The location scout told me that in the film industry, “Hide in Plain Sight” was jocularly referred to as “The Amazing Shrinking Dog.”

J. Patrick Donlon

Williamsville