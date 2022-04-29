Letter: Byrd belongs on Wall of Fame after a stunning Bills career

Turning eight years old in 1964 was a very special year for this long-time Western New York sports fan; not only did I become a Yankees fan just as they were playing in their fifth of five straight World Series, but I also became a lifelong Bills fan that year just as they were starting a string of their two straight AFL titles and three straight AFL East Division titles.

The Bills’ two AFL titles in 1964 and 1965 brought much joy to my family and myself and little did we know that it would be a long 25 years before another title (AFC) would grace the shores of eastern Lake Erie. However, those two AFL Champion Bills teams still hold many great memories in my heart and mind to this day, including those of my favorite Bills of that era: Jack Kemp, Wray Carlton, Jim Dunaway, George Saimes, Elbert Dubenion and of course, the finest Bills cornerback of all-time, George “Butch” Byrd.

It still shocks me to no end that this all-time AFL great (Byrd is a five-time AFL All-Star and was selected to the second-team All-Time AFL) has not been placed on the Bills’ Wall of Fame. In the 60 plus year history of the Bills, Byrd still holds the following all-time Bills records: Career interceptions (40), interception return yards (666) and interceptions returned for touchdowns (5). Byrd was drafted out of Boston University in 1964 and made an immediate impact in the Bills’ secondary, making seven picks in his rookie season, including a “pick-six” of 72 yards on his very first interception! In addition, #42 was also the Bills punt returner his entire career here (after playing seven seasons in Buffalo, Byrd played his final season in Denver in 1971 before retiring. Byrd wore the number “42” his entire career in Buffalo before switching to “24” for the Broncos, the same number worn by his long-time fellow compatriot CB and good friend on the Bills, Booker Edgerson). Let’s be sure to get Butch’s name up on the wall in 2022, OK Mr. & Mrs. Pegula? Byrd will turn 81 years old on Sept. 20, so how about a ceremony at Highmark Stadium around his birthday? Just thinking …