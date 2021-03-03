Letter: Businesses must volunteer to help during the pandemic

I read recently of the young man who was assisted by the West Herr Group in providing not only meaningful employment but also assistance with his daily transportation needs. This kind of story really makes me feel proud to live in Western New York and the City of Good Neighbors.

I sincerely hope that many businesses in Western New York can take the example of the West Herr Group in helping people in this community who are in need, especially in this time when the pandemic is making a car purchase or gaining meaningful employment exceedingly difficult for all.

Scott Bieler, President of West Herr Group, is a business executive that leads by example, that it is good to help a neighbor in need, to go out of your way to help someone less fortunate, to give someone a hand up that may help that individual for years to come.

His business model also has a great impact on the rest of his workforce. His managers, finance, executives, sales staff and service staff all have a goal of helping others on the job and in their personal life outside of work. The development of empathy and caring for others is contagious.

I certainly hope that stories like this one will have a multiplying effect on others, especially in this time of great need within our community.

Michael Golebiewski

West Seneca