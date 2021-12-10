Letter: Businesses must comply with Covid-19 mandates

I find it interesting that there are several businesses in the area who complain they are losing, or will lose, customers due to the mask mandate they need to follow. I decided to stop shopping at a popular grocery chain due to its indifference to the mask mandate and its customers’ safety during this pandemic.

There are no antiseptic wipes or hand washes that are easily accessible at the entrances. Customers without masks are never offered one, in case they “forgot” to wear theirs. I waited as a maskless customer selected his dozen doughnuts. He used a tissue to pick them out, but never changed the tissue for a new one. He just kept flipping the same one over, guaranteeing any germs on his hands would be transferred to other doughnuts. He even started to pick up a few doughnuts but changed his mind and put them back. All I could think was if he didn’t care enough to wear a mask, does he really follow other safety measures like washing his hands thoroughly? I walked out of the store without buying a doughnut and will never return.