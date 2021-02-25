Letter: Bus rapid transit creates an option to rail extension

It could be implemented years earlier. Any NFTA bus rapid transit project would make a great candidate for funding under the future 2021 Federal Transit Administration Notice of Funding Availability Bus Discretionary program. Key factors for NFTA to win discretionary funding for a local bus rapid transit is to complete the planning process including the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA), preliminary and final design and engineering, a good cost benefit analysis, assurance that local share for construction and funding for operating costs once the project is complete, detailed budget and implementation schedule for various project components.

Having a project off the shelf ready to go with contracts that can be advertised, awarded and issue notice to proceed for contractors within 12 months or less after grant approval is another plus. Previous generations of NFTA grants management, planners, engineers and procurement staff have been successful in winning and implementing similar projects. The NFTA needs to look no further than the Albany Capital District Transportation Authority for how bus rapid transit can work. CDTA has been successful in winning several discretionary grants from the Federal Transit Administration for introduction of BRT in Albany. There is no reason why my old colleagues at NFTA can’t do likewise.