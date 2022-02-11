Letter: Burstein’s overtime pay should not be questioned

I don’t know Gale Burstein, except to know that she is a medical doctor and a professor at the University at Buffalo Medical School as well as commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health. I also know that public health commissioner is generally a thankless job such that many question why any physician, who can make much more money in private practice, would ever want the job. (When I was Erie County Attorney, one of the big issues confronting the health commissioner was the safety of public swimming pools in the City of Buffalo, not something taught in med school.)
It seems to me Erie County is lucky to have someone like Burstein who took this job 10 years ago, long before the idea of a “pandemic” was anything other than science-fiction. That she now handles her usual duties on top of the present crisis while sacrificing time she would otherwise be spending with her family and friends is remarkable. That overtime pay is or is not included to me is of little consequence.
Eugene F. Pigott, Jr.
Erie County Attorney ‘82-’86
Grand Island