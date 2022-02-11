Letter: Burstein’s overtime pay should not be questioned

I don’t know Gale Burstein, except to know that she is a medical doctor and a professor at the University at Buffalo Medical School as well as commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health. I also know that public health commissioner is generally a thankless job such that many question why any physician, who can make much more money in private practice, would ever want the job. (When I was Erie County Attorney, one of the big issues confronting the health commissioner was the safety of public swimming pools in the City of Buffalo, not something taught in med school.)