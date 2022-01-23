 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Burstein, medical workers deserve praise, not criticism
Letter: Burstein, medical workers deserve praise, not criticism

Over the interminable duration of the worst pandemic in a century, Erie County has been graced with an incredibly hard-working health commissioner who is utterly devoted to our health and well-being. While a segment of the population is so reckless and irrationally hostile to health science that they not only refuse life-saving vaccines but also threaten the lives of the medical experts who are working to save their lives, the rest of us are profoundly grateful to public health officials, doctors, nurses and other health care workers. They shouldn’t have to serve as front-line soldiers in an endless war against a virus, much less suffer attacks from human snipers.

To Dr. Gale Burstein and all of the other valiant medical workers who continue to fight tirelessly for our survival: Thank you. You are heroic, and you deserve our greatest gratitude, admiration, and – yes – financial compensation. Please don’t give up on us, even when we do not deserve your care.

Kari Winter

East Amherst

