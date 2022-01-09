Letter: Burstein earns overtime in an historic pandemic

I want to thank Dr. Gale Burstein for the overtime she spent in protecting us from harm. She’s entitled to every penny. I worked overtime during holidays, weekends and evenings when I could have been home with family. I’m sure Burstein did, too. I was working overtime out of town when my husband called distraught to say his mom had been diagnosed with cancer. Words over the phone are a poor substitute for comforting hugs. Overtime pay doesn’t make up for loss of sleep, treasured time with loved ones or the events you miss. It does take a little of the sting away and proves that your employers appreciate and thank you for your dedication.