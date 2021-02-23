Letter: Burstein does not deserve questioning on overtime pay

The Buffalo News does a disservice to the region by raising suspicion in the reporting of the overtime pay for certain county employees. The people of Erie County should be thanking their lucky stars to have such a dedicated and effective public servant as Gale Burstein MD. Instead The News questions that she has worked 16- to-18 hour days, almost every day for the last year?
Dr. Gale Burstein has worked hard and done remarkable work not only on the opioid crisis over the past several years but also during the past year’s Covid-19 pandemic, during which she has a beacon of sensible, compassionate and reliable advocacy. Hail Dr. Burstein!
David Kaye MD
Buffalo