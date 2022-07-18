Letter: Bumper stickers contradict supposed Christian values

Recently while parked in the lot of a local supermarket, I saw a van covered with bumper stickers. The stickers were filled with hate-filled, vulgar messages about liberals, Joe Biden, gun rights, typical Fox News, talk radio topics. Along with these messages were messages about Christian values.

Excuse me? I suggest this person read the gospels. Remember what Jesus said about loving one another? Remember the story of the Good Samaritan? Christianity is about love. You are allowed to put any bumper stickers you’d like on your vehicle, but do not call yourself a Christian. That insults me, not anything you say about liberals.