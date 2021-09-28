 Skip to main content
Letter: Building stadium downtown would spoil tailgating
I can no longer keep silent after another letter from someone wanting to put the Bills stadium downtown.

Putting the stadium downtown would be the end of tailgating as we know it.

Having the amount of parking that is available in Orchard Park would be physically and financially impossible to obtain in the city. Tailgating is a big part of the Bills experience.

The time to put the stadium in the city was before we put in Orchard Park. Not now when it would be crammed in somewhere.

It's fine in Orchard Park, there is plenty of room, it is easy to get to and after all, they are still called the "Buffalo" Bills.

Scott Lemen

Buffalo

