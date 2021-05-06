Letter: Building golf course squanders public funds

Most “world class” golf courses are located in places for playing and maintenance more than four months a year. Building such a facility in Western New York is as sane as spending more than a billion dollars on a new stadium for 10 games a year. But it is easy to do when your spending other people’s money.
Maybe we could sell naming rights to an insurance company whose premiums are unaffordable and overwhelming. Better yet, we could legalize another unlawful drug to help pay for it.
Kevin Gaughan’s previous “brilliant idea” was downsizing local government.
How did that work out?
Bob Pinnavaia
West Seneca