Letter: Building downtown stadium will benefit the entire region
The downtown stadium is imperative and regionally unifying.

As the 16-year, retired mayor of the blossoming Village of Lewiston, I concur totally with David Colligan’s opinion in Another Voice.

Stop the boring efforts in Orchard Park and advise the National Football League that you require more time to plan an incredible and all-encompassing stadium in downtown Buffalo.

Real elected leaders get intense, and do not “settle.” Build a dream for Western New York and southern Ontario.

Niagara Falls once had a great downtown until urban renewal destroyed Old Falls Street.

A spectacular domed stadium in downtown Buffalo will be glorious for all of us and then we can all, “Shuffle Off to Buffalo.” The NFTA will love it.

Richard F. Soluri

Lewiston

