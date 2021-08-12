Letter: Build stadium downtown, where it always belonged

The stadium should be constructed in downtown Buffalo, possibly at the Cobblestone Street site. It could easily be linked to the train station accessing approximately 12,000 private and public ramp and surface parking spaces downtown, obviating the need to construct much of the required parking. A downtown stadium will also increase the viability of other venues, including hospitality, restaurants, and other entertainment venues, which are taxpayers that would be happy to service attendees who now get in their cars and go home after a game. A downtown stadium would have more use to the community for functions other than football with easy exit from the facility after an event, avoiding the Orchard Park traffic jams. The demolition of the hideous Perry Project will provide substantial surface parking for the facility.
Consideration of the sales and tax benefits will incentivize our state and local governments to advance monies for the payment. Downtown is also a focal point of much of the other public transportation in the area servicing downtown, which will also obviate the need for more and expensive parking. The prospect of other development in the south main area will be enhanced.
Any motivation to put a new stadium in Orchard Park is illogical. The community has been waiting decades for intelligent leaders to lead our community to a better place. Decades ago, the leadership abandoned the downtown crossroad property site in favor of snow belt Orchard Park. Let’s not make the same mistake again.