Letter: Build stadium downtown, where it always belonged

The stadium should be constructed in downtown Buffalo, possibly at the Cobblestone Street site. It could easily be linked to the train station accessing approximately 12,000 private and public ramp and surface parking spaces downtown, obviating the need to construct much of the required parking. A downtown stadium will also increase the viability of other venues, including hospitality, restaurants, and other entertainment venues, which are taxpayers that would be happy to service attendees who now get in their cars and go home after a game. A downtown stadium would have more use to the community for functions other than football with easy exit from the facility after an event, avoiding the Orchard Park traffic jams. The demolition of the hideous Perry Project will provide substantial surface parking for the facility.