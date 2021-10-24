Letter: Build new stadium with roof included

The Pegulas want the taxpayers to pay to build them a new place of business. If the taxpayers don’t pony up, there’s the possibility the Pegulas will take the Bills to another city with deeper pockets. No one wants to see the Bills leave Western New York, and a new stadium is needed. I think we can all agree on those two points. However, if all taxpayers are going to be asked to pay for a $1.4 billion facility, that facility needs to offer entertainment/use opportunities for everyone in Western New York. Not just the Bills and their fans.

Put a roof on it! Don’t force the taxpayers to invest in a building with no roof and limited use potential. Sure the Bills can play in any weather, and maybe a few summer concerts could be held in a roofless venue, but a roofless building would have little use potential for anything else.

A home for the Bills and the UB Bulls. The Bulls should play their home games in this taxpayer-built facility. The new stadium would be a great recruiting tool for the Bulls. That means better college football for Western New York.

Our public officials have one chance to do this right. The end result needs to be a win for all Western New Yorkers and the Bills organization as well. The building has to be a roofed facility with year-long multiuse opportunities for every taxpayer.

Tim Ruth

Chaffee