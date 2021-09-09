Letter: Build new stadium with a roof, and be sure to build it downtown

I have had an opportunity to live in many different cities and at the end of my hotel career have returned home. Two of the cities that I have lived in are St. Louis and Toronto. During my time in St. Louis the city was successful in moving the Rams. They built a very nice covered stadium downtown that not only hosted the Rams games but became a focal point for many events nonrelated to football in downtown St. Louis. Unfortunately Stan Kroenke of Los Angeles assumed majority control and moved the team west.

I do not think that Terry and Kim Pegula are the same kind of people. The Pegulas earned their money, Kroenke married his fortune via Ann Walton Kroenke, who inherited stock from her father James “Bud” Walton. He was the brother and an early business partner of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Both Toronto and St. Louis built their stadiums downtown and that is where the new Bills stadium needs to go. It needs to have a retractable roof and it needs to be downtown. By building it there it becomes the center of what is happening in Buffalo. Why would you want to build a new stadium with no roof in Orchard Park to be used for 10 football games a year. You build it there because it’s easier! Do the right thing and put a roof on it and build it downtown. It will have a tremendous impact on the city.

Paul Verciglio

Grand Island