Letter: Build new stadium to suit all seasons

Go big or go home! A new Bills stadium should be combined with a convention center and also offer an attractive entertainment center that would draw people to the area year round. Design of a retractable roof would satisfy the masses related to weather conditions. Spending tax money for a smaller stadium on Orchard Park for an event that occurs 10 times a year is a big mistake. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for most people so don’t blow it. The atmosphere for public infrastructure spending is positive now. Combining a stadium with a year round convention center and entertainment complex makes sense.