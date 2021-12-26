Letter: Build new stadium in accessible downtown

Nothing shows why Buffalo needs to build a stadium downtown more than the Bills loss to New England. Playing conditions were horrendous. We have an elite quarterback who was totally stymied by the weather conditions that are all too often the case in December in the middle of the snow belt. When you have a “thoroughbred” you don’t want to race him on a muddy track. We made a mistake 50 years ago after the stadium plan was moved from Lancaster to Orchard Park because of a political scandal. And now we are about to duplicate the mistake for the next 50 years.

The fact is that a new stadium in the snow belt will be used only between eight and 10 times a year and provide limited financial benefit to Buffalo. A downtown stadium will definitely be more expensive but its benefits far outweigh anything that the snow belt provides. Downtown restaurants, bars, attractions, rail connections will all benefit and most importantly better weather conditions will be easier on the fans and on the Bills. And clearing empty buildings and vacant land to build the stadium and parking will continue Buffalo’s renaissance. A downtown site will also be more accessible for Canadian fans and for downstate fans who might use Amtrak.