Letter: Build Bills stadium on the current site

Lets consider where the Bills stadium should be.

The lot in Orchard Park is already there. All amenities are there. Demolish the building.

The electrical needs updating. The team's field house is fairly new.

If the old stadium is left to stand, what will happen to it? Remember the "Rock Pile," which sat empty for years? If it is unsafe for the Bills, who will it be safe for? Should we invest millions of dollars to make it useable? Who fits that tax bill?

The NFL wants out of Buffalo; what lease guarantees do the taxpayers have? What if a new owner comes in 10-15 years from now and wants to move the team – where does this leave the taxes, still accountable for a dream with two empty stadiums?

Let's not take the green space across the street and use what already is there.

MaryLou Koedel

Buffalo