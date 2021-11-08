Letter: Build Bills stadium at the Central Terminal

Put the Bills stadium next to the Central Terminal. It’s cheap.

The terminal itself becomes retail, conference center and apartments. There’s plenty of space for parking. There’s great existing traffic and rail ingress and egress.

A MetroRail spur to the terminal would supercharge commercial activity in the city’s Main Street corridor. The eastbound traffic corridors would become commercially enlivened. The surrounding neighborhoods would benefit.

This is a total no-brainer.

The only thing that is impeding this obvious decision is individual, personal profiteering from property interests of the proposers of the other sites. The third proposal, Orchard Park, is as inane today as it was in the late 1960s.

David Chambers

Buffalo