Letter: Build Back Better can boost city’s weatherization program

Right after the recent elections, Mayor Byron Brown found the City of Buffalo at number seven on a national ranking from Forbes magazine. It’s probably not the list he wanted to be on as it was the list of U.S. cities with the highest poverty rates. Comparing the 2014 and 2019 rates and Buffalo showed almost no change compared to sizeable decreased rates for 18 of the top 20 cities.

Buffalo also tops the rankings as the city with the oldest housing stock in the nation with 85% of housing units built before 1960. Many of these houses are have high ceilings, inefficient heating systems and are drafty and poorly insulated. Put these two rankings together, winters in Buffalo are financially stressful for more than 30% of the population.