Letter: Build any new stadium with a dome for weather

I still don’t get it. The new stadium is going to Orchard Park. I prefer downtown Buffalo. That in itself is a slap in the face for all that has been done and is being done to revitalize our city. But not having a dome is even more ridiculous.

The fan experience? Are you kidding me? This team is built for a dome. The NFL is a different game. The so-called advantage of cold weather teams no longer exists. That style of play is long gone. Josh Allen thrives in warm weather and low wind. The game is all about speed and accuracy and will continue in that direction. Therefore, they are diminishing the odds of serious contention and perhaps multiple Super Bowls for at least 10 years, not to mention the players that would run to Buffalo in free agency. Translate that into dollars, Mr. and Mrs. Pegula. The ironic thing is that they invested in the city, kudos for that. Why not cap it off with a downtown dome, or at least a dome period. It’s not too late to reconsider. Being a constant contender will make them more money in the long run. I just don’t get it.