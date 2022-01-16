Letter: Build a new stadium that keeps fans warm

Wow, so Kathy Hochul thinks that watching a football game in 40-degree rain “is part of the Buffalo bravado.” Hey governor, when was the last time you sat outside and watched a game in 40-degree rain? My guess would be, it’s been a long time, if ever. As a 50-plus year season ticket holder, I can tell you that it’s rarely fun and it definitely doesn’t add to the game or “Buffalo experience.”

We’re about to make a decision that will affect the people of Western New York for the next few decades. Let’s be smart and build something that all New Yorkers can be proud of. The decision shouldn’t be open air or domed stadium. The decision should be fixed or retractable dome. After all, we do get some beautiful weather in the summer and fall.

Yes, a dome will add to the cost of a new facility and I commend the Pegulas for trying to keep the cost down. But the reality is no matter what the cost, a portion of our area residents will complain. What’s important is that we build a facility that best serves the community. A facility that can be used for more than just a few football games a year.