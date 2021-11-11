Letter: Buffalo's election showed limits of progressivism

Before supporters of the progressive-socialist movement get too excited about electing a mayor, I would suggest that they really represent a relatively small minority within the Democratic Party.

When you examine what really took place, it is clear to me that the City of Buffalo has more moderate and conservative Democrats than those who are part of the progressive movement. Let’s examine the 41% that some “experts” believe represent a growing level of support.

First, I believe that if Mayor Byron Brown was on the ballot, his numbers would have been substantially higher. Getting people to the polls and educating them how to do a write-in is a massive chore and I believe kept down the number of Brown voters.

Second, ask yourself how many people really believed India Walton was qualified? Many of her votes were more about sending a message to Brown than about her ability to do the job. As The Buffalo News pointed out, the Masten District has not fared well during Brown’s time in office and they clearly wanted the mayor to know how they felt, as did others.