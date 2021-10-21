 Skip to main content
Letter: Buffalonians must prevent Outer Harbor destruction
I was saddened (no sickened) when I read the headline in a recent paper about money being granted to build a, oh now being called a “pavilion” instead of an amphitheater, replacing nature at the Outer Harbor. This is insanity. Don’t they know our world is in a climate crisis, an ecological crisis, a time of need to save the environment, not destroy it … and for what – to have concerts? Don’t we have enough concert venues – in and around the city. There were plenty this summer and most easy to access (both in getting there and staying there). I can just envision the traffic, pollution (both sound and air), and challenge for people without a car that will result.

I have been going to meetings (allegedly) to discuss what is wanted at the Outer Harbor … the first two were overwhelming in favor of keeping this beautiful area a green space. So what gives? There is something very fishy about this decision. We can’t have a battle of the bands (LaSalle Park and Outer Harbor) destroying our waterfront … please Buffalo wake up.

Kate Soudant

Buffalo

