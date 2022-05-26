Letter: Buffalo will not allow racism to win the day

After the tragedy at Tops, I was left with such an emptiness. I have several family members who are Black. Why would someone want to hurt them simply because of the color of their skin. God created us all in his image-regardless of what color we are. The City of Good Neighbors shined through in the aftermath of such terror. Donations, professional sports teams serving food, a visit from our president, and all the people who just showed up.

Let’s all stand as one. “Let there be peace on earth.” Buffalo gets it – no man, woman or child stands above anyone else in our small city of the world. I don’t know how the world goes on after this, but Buffalo has shown the world that racism is evil and we as a community will unite and voice the injustice of white supremacy with every fiber of our being. We open our arms and hold those affected by this evil, and open our hearts to let our community know “we got you.”