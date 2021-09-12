Letter: Buffalo will do just fine without the Pegulas’ Bills

Thank you for observing the emptiness of the “economic benefit” canard in your Aug. 29 editorial on publicly financing a new stadium, and for correctly identifying the NFL as a cartel – with all that word implies. However, as a lifelong, average, middle-class Western New Yorker, I fear your “killer argument” for subsidizing the Pegulas’ profit machine is just obsolete.

Buffalo is, thank God, no longer a white steel town inexorably tied to a bloated and bone-headed game. The Bills are not Buffalo, and Buffalo is not the Bills. We are an ever-more diverse, innovative, inclusive community of great business, art, culture and natural wonders, and we’ll do just fine if some billionaire, insulted by our refusal to give him more free money, takes his ball and goes elsewhere.