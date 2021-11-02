Letter: Buffalo will benefit from electric vehicle resolution

The Sierra Club Niagara Group has visited seven Buffalo Common Council members since July 2021. We have been speaking with the council members about an electric vehicle resolution that begins converting City of Buffalo fossil fuel vehicles to electric vehicles over an eight-year period.

Consumer Reports in July estimated that over the 12-year life of an electric vehicle there are savings of $6,000 - $10,000 in fuel and maintenance costs. A changeover in the city’s fleet of 640 vehicles would therefore save $3.84 million to $6.4 million. A terrific savings.

A 2013 MIT study states that in the U.S. 53,000 people annually die prematurely because of automobile pollution. A 2019 international study indicated air pollution is linked to increased cardiovascular and respiratory death rates. The smaller the airborne particles, the more easily they can penetrate deep into the lungs and absorb more toxic components causing death.

We hope the Common Council will soon take a vote on the resolution to transition from harmful fossil fuel city vehicles to EVs culminating with 100% of city vehicles purchased after Dec. 31, 2030, to be electric.

Richard Steinberg

Buffalo