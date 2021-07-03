Letter: Buffalo welcomes this Texan to the City of Good Neighbors

I traveled from my home in Texas on my very first ever trip to Buffalo to see the Blue Jays – Yankees baseball series at Sahlen Field. Sahlen Field marked the 57th different stadium in which I’ve seen a regular season major league game. But that wasn’t the most memorable aspect of my trip.

While in Buffalo I had the opportunity to meet many people, including hotel staff, staff at various restaurants, people working at the Waterfront, rideshare drivers and concession and security workers and ushers at Sahlen Field, not to mention the fans that I sat with at each of the three games.

The people that I met were willing to share their favorite places, restaurants and activities with this visitor from the south and seemed generally excited to do so. I was so impressed by how friendly and helpful everyone was. Buffalo has the “feel” of a much smaller town and it was apparent to me that despite all of the winter horror stories that I may have heard, that they all love their home town.

I really enjoyed my trip to Buffalo and what really made it special, outside of three Yankee wins, were the people that I met. There can be no better advertisement for any city.

To everyone that I had a chance to meet and visit with during my stay, thank you for representing your city. I hope to return one day.