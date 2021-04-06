Letter: Buffalo waterfront attractions add to its fun-filled reputation

The Buffalo waterfront just keeps getting better and better. It was recently move-in week for the carousel that is being installed on the Canalside boardwalk, replete with an original Wurlitzer Band Organ. I can’t wait to take a spin on this fantastic restored ride.

In addition, two other attractions are soon to be in operation on the waterfront. At Canalside a Longshed has been built and will be housing the construction of an exact replica of the packet boats that plied their trade up and down the Erie Canal.

Directly across the Buffalo River from the carousel a giant Ferris wheel will be constructed at the RiverWorks, right next to the famous Blue six pack.

What’s next? Why not bring back the famous Comet roller coaster from Crystal Beach days? It is currently alive and well entertaining park-goers at the Great Escape in Lake George.