Letter: Buffalo teachers deserve significant overdue raises

Buffalo teachers have sacrificed long enough and we have more than earned a hefty raise. Since the mid-1990s, Buffalo Teachers have been forced to work under one expired contract after the next. Since 2003, for 14 of the last 18 years, Buffalo Teachers have not seen a raise to keep pace with inflation. Moreover, in 2003, teachers had their pay frozen for three years, resulting in a permanent pay cut of around $4,800 per year. To put that into perspective, teachers like me will have lost more than $100,000 in earnings by the time we reach 31 years to earn a top salary.

Inflation is at a 40-year high, up more than 10 percent since our contract expired three years ago. Home prices are out of reach for younger teachers and property taxes are climbing. Today, it costs $1,300 more to fuel a vehicle than in 2019. Tuition payments for my daughter’s university have increased $8,800 in that same time. Additionally, new car prices have increased by more than $10,000 since late 2019 and everyone knows how much we are paying at the grocery store. Workers need raises to keep pace with inflation.