Letter: Buffalo Sports Memories would be worth publishing

The day I received my Buffalo Memories IV in December of 2018, I immediately thought what a wonderful idea it would be to have a Buffalo Sports Memories. Buffalo is a great sports town with a fantastic sports history. It’s loaded with many memories and pictures.

I remember when my parents would drive to Fort Erie in the early 1940s (I think it was a former racetrack) and watch a newly organized Buffalo hockey team, precursor to the Buffalo Sabres. (I think they were named the Bisons at that time.). The War Memorial Stadium was built and my parents where such loyal sports fans they were given the privilege of picking their own seats and sat in the red seats!