 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Buffalo Sports Memories would be worth publishing
0 comments

Letter: Buffalo Sports Memories would be worth publishing

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The day I received my Buffalo Memories IV in December of 2018, I immediately thought what a wonderful idea it would be to have a Buffalo Sports Memories. Buffalo is a great sports town with a fantastic sports history. It’s loaded with many memories and pictures.

I remember when my parents would drive to Fort Erie in the early 1940s (I think it was a former racetrack) and watch a newly organized Buffalo hockey team, precursor to the Buffalo Sabres. (I think they were named the Bisons at that time.). The War Memorial Stadium was built and my parents where such loyal sports fans they were given the privilege of picking their own seats and sat in the red seats!

I hope this idea will come to pass. It would be great to have a Buffalo book on sports throughout the year.

Rita Creighton

Dunedin, Fla.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News