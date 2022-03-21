Letter: Buffalo should welcome arriving Ukrainian refugees

Like many others in Western New York my grandparents were immigrants, Ukrainian immigrants. They settled in the Black Rock section of Buffalo where they raised their families, worked hard and were members of the Ukrainian Catholic Church.

I remember hearing stories of Ukrainian poverty, famine and Russian suppression. Just one of many examples of this suppression was a manmade famine created under orders of Soviet Dictator Joseph Stalin. Millions of Ukrainians died of starvation during his reign of terror.

Ukrainians and Ukrainian Americans are proud of their heritage, culture and many profess a strong faith in God. Ukrainian food is delicious (yeah, I’m biased). Yet again, Ukrainians are now facing another cruel suppressor and madman Vladimir Putin who believes Ukrainian and Russian people are to be one people, one nation. It’s no secret that Putin wants to recreate the Soviet Union and it’s understandable that most of Eastern Europe should be concerned.

Buffalo is known as a welcoming city of good neighbors. It’s my hope and prayer that the Western New York area would welcome and support Ukrainian refugees that arrive here.

Peter Pasieka

Clarence