Letter: Buffalo should use drones to catch ATVs

I live across the street from a city park, where ATVs and dirt bikes take over not just the park but surrounding streets during the summer months. On two occasions riders were chasing each other through the park’s playground while children were playing there. Reporting these incidents was futile, as police are prohibited from pursuing those vehicles for legitimate safety reasons.

It is encouraging that the Common Council is taking steps to address this problem. Impoundment is part of the solution, but how do you impound an ATV if you’re not allowed to follow and apprehend it?

In Chula Vista, Calif., which with 270,000 residents and 52 square miles is slightly larger than Buffalo, the police department uses drones on approximately 15 emergency calls per day. Three drone bases can cover the entire city.

Drones would be an especially good solution for following ATVs, which eventually have to either run out of gas, stall, park, or crash, at which point a squad car could be safely dispatched to the site. If such a practice is implemented, it should be narrowly tailored for certain uses, keeping in mind Federal Aviation Administration safety regulations and the privacy concerns of lawful residents.

Rev. William “Jud” Weiksnar

Buffalo